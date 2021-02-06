Music of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: GH Base

Fans trash Medikal's new Hip-hop track titled 'Nyame'

play videoGhanaian rapper, Medikal

Medikal’s new Hip-Hop track “Nyame” which he released on February 5, 2021, is not gaining the best of reception.



Many who have listened to the track are condemning it for what they describe as a lack of creativity, mundane lyrics, and irrelevant theme.



Although the music video has a nice and engaging euphoria with Medikal in his usual groove, many believe it still lacks what it takes to resonate with the masses.



“The track is titled Nyame but it appears as though it should have been tittle Bonsam,” that was the reaction from one of the disappointed fans after listening to the track.



As the saying goes, the proof of the pudding is in the eating, thus listen to the track below.





















