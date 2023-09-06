Fans laugh as Fella Makafui shares hilarious throwback catwalk video from high school

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Popular Ghanaian actress and socialite, Fella Makafui, brought some laughter to her Instagram followers when she shared a throwback video from her high school days at Kpando Senior High School.



The video, posted on September 6, showed a young Fella Makafui confidently strutting her stuff on the catwalk during a beauty pageant organized at her former high school. In the video, she rocked a knee-length African print dress paired with a white long-sleeved shirt and heels.



With humor, she captioned the post, saying, "Kk don’t give up on your dreams ???? But the pose eeeiii????????"



Social media users, including celebrities, couldn't help but join in the laughter and admiration for Fella's confidence and unique pose.



One user humorously commented, "Eeeeiiiiiii Tsitsiawo! Akpini no dey chop shame," while another added, "????????yesu!????????‍♂️." A third one replied, “Abeg, no one is permitted to laugh. Even in your room. Awurade ay3 bi paaa,” another said, “Is the attitude for me,”.



Check out the post below.





