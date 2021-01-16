Entertainment of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Fan begs Kuami Eugene to revert curses

Social media curses invoked by celebrities in Ghana has been the order of the day.



Trolls have faced curses by celebrities through comment these fans share on their daily posts.



It will be recalled somewhere in 2020, VGMA Artistes Of The Year, Kuami Eugene, invoked a curse on a fan during a live video session.



Alex Baffoe who happens to be the cursed fan cum musician revealed that he was stunned when Kuami Eugene cursed him.



Mr. Baffoe with the stage name Bibiota confirmed in an interview with Blagogee.com that Kuami Eugene cursed him saying "God will punish him and his family, they will experience poverty".





When asked what led to the even, he said "I released a single titled “Tell Me” and posted on my Facebook that saying that this my latest song sounds better than Kuami Eugene”.



“… What I did was to let my fans and Kuami Eugene fans to download and stream my latest song I released,” he added.



Bibiota pleaded with Kuami Eugene to forgive him adding that he wishes he could revert the curse and also collaborate with him.



