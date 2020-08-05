Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Famous Ghanaian artistes who changed their names

Some Ghanaian artistes have proven that a change of name can contribute to success in one’s career. That is not to say that fans are ever ready to accept the new identity, some have attempted but failed.



Although many have wondered what contributes to name change by famous people, others are of the view that the change in name usher these artistes into a new phase in their career.



But artistes who have undergone name changes have said they needed something to represent who they really are and thus, a total rebrand.



Most name changes have also been as a result of artiste going solo after the collapse of a music group. Notwithstanding, fans will always refer to you as a ‘former artiste of the music group”.



You will be astonished by the initial names of your favourite artistes when they first made an appearance on the music scene.



1. Daddy Lumba







Ghanaian living legend, Daddy Lumba, who has been described as one of the most successful singers and songwriter, in 2017, rebranded to “D.L”.



Born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, Daddy Lumba revealed that his name change was to mark a new phase in his musical career and again add value to his image and artistry.



In the case of Daddy Lumba, fans did not jump onto his new name as most people continue to refer to him as Daddy Lumba instead of DL.



Some popular songs by the multiple award-winning musician include, “Aben Ho Ha”, “Menya Po”, “Sika” among many more. He has a total of 33 released albums to his credit.



2. Shatta Wale







Born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., Bandana made thrives in the music scene in the early ’90s with his hit song “Moko Hoo”. The young artiste who has the love for arts also acted in a popular drama series “By the Fireside”. His love for music caused him to pursue his dream now becoming one of the most celebrated musicians in Ghana.



Bandana, who completely went missing for almost a decade, made a huge come back in 2013 as Shatta Wale ‘Dancehall King’. Some have argued that his name change was timely considering his long break from the music scene.



SM Movement boss, Shatta Wale who is noted for ‘controversies’ has since bagged numerous local and international awards. He was featured in American singer, Beyonce's song ‘Already’ in 2019, a collaboration which has been described as a breakthrough in his career.



3. Mzbel







The evergreen female artiste, Mzbel in 2017 attempted to rebrand to ‘Nene Padiki’, but according to her, it didn’t work as people continued to refer to her as Mzbel.



Born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, she is known for her controversial music and saucy nature. The ‘16 Years’ crooner remains one of the most successful female artistes in the music industry.



Popular among her songs include, “Awoso Me”, “16 Years” and “Yopoo”.



4. Tic Tac







Formerly known as Tic Tac, this talented hiplife musician in 2018 announced to his fans that he will now be known as ‘Tic’.



According to him, his rebranding process was to revamp his music career.



Born Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, TiC has popular songs including, “Philomena”, “Kangaroo” and “Menka Bio”



Tic as part of efforts to bring back the old school has collaborated with new artiste like Kidi and Adina. In 2018, Tic featured with Kuami Eugene on the remix of his popular song, “Kwani Kwani”.



5. Samini







Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Samini, has a record of a 3-time name change.



He was first launched into the music scene with stage name Batman but rebranded few years later to Batman-Samini and finally as Samini.



Born Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, Samini remains one of the artistes in Ghana to have been able to rub shoulders with the new school.



Samini has popular songs including, "Linda", "Tempo", "Where My Baby Dey" among others.



6. Efya







Songbird Miss Jane formerly of the music group ‘Irene and Jane’ in 2011 rebranded to “Efya” after going solo.



Born Jane Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Awindor, Eyfa is a five-time Ghana Music Awards Best Female Vocalist.



She has collaborated with top African artiste including Tiwa Savage and WizKid.



Popular among her songs include, “Best In Me”, “Forgetting Me” and “Little Things”





