Family and friends mourn bride-to-be who slumped during her bridal shower and died

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: face2faceafrica.com

A bride-to-be from Oyo State, Nigeria, has died after she slumped during her bridal shower ceremony. 28-year-old Rebecca Oyedotun and her fiancé, Abiodun Oluwadamilare, were all set to get married on Saturday, August 19, but she spent her wedding day in the hospital and died the following day.



Local media reported that Oyedotun and her friends were having her bridal shower ceremony on Friday when she slumped. Her father, Evangelist Oyedotun of C&S Reformed Church, Isale-High School while recounting the incident, said: “Everything was going on perfectly until about 10:30 p.m. Friday when she with her friends were having the bridal shower ceremony and she reportedly slumped.



“We quickly took her to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso. After some time she was revived and she appeared stable and by dawn of Saturday, a nurse told us quoting a doctor that she would be briefly discharged to attend the ceremony to sign the marriage documents and be returned to continue the treatment.”



Oyedotun’s condition however worsened and so she was confined to the bed, her father said. “We even were required to take her to Bowen University Teaching Hospital for some tests which we promptly did.”



Her husband fainted when she got to know about her condition. Both the bride and groom’s family were in the hospital throughout Saturday, which was supposed to be the wedding day. Oyedotun passed away on Sunday morning.



The groom’s sister said everything was set for the wedding by Friday. “We had bought Ewedu to be used, ingredients had been ground, and in the morning of Saturday, amala (yam flour paste) was made, rice was ready, the venues were set, but the ceremony was never held as the bride was never available.”