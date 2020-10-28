Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Family Feud Season II airs on TV3 from Saturday, Oct 31

American Comedian Steve Harvey hosts Family Feud

Ghana’s number one television station, TV3 Network, has announced the commencement of Season 2 of the iconic international game show, Family Feud, from Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 9:00 pm.



Family Feud is scheduled to air every Saturday at 9:00 pm with Steve Harvey, the Emmy Award-winning entertainer, radio personality, motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author, businessman and philanthropist as the host.



The show has been a beloved part of people’s lives for generations where two families will compete to name the most popular responses to gathered survey questions in order to win cash and other prizes.



Steve Harvey has been hosting the American version of Family Feud with enormous success since 2010. The show has seen exponential rating increases under Harvey, and he is on track to become the longest-serving host in Family Feud history.



The African version of Family Feud is produced in South Africa by Rapid Blue, part of the BBC Studios international family of production companies and has a strong legacy of producing award-winning localized African versions of international formats including Dancing with Stars, X-Factor, Got Talent, Shark Tank, Come Dine With Me, Project Runway and First Dates.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.