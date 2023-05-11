You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 05 11Article 1765100

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Fameye's latest photos of his girlfriend and children

Ghanaian musician, Fameye Ghanaian musician, Fameye

Singer, Fameye, warmed hearts when he shared lovely photos of his beautiful partner and children.

In May last year, the Ghanaian musician had his second baby with Ohemaa.

Before that, the 'Praise' hitmaker had welcomed his first male child, Arvid Famiyeh Jnr.

The latest photos confirmed Fameye's trip abroad to spend time with his family as earlier promised.

Fameye and Ohemaa were spotted in vintage jeans trousers with their adorable angles.

Social media users including celebrities have showered the couple with praise.


