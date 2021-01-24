Entertainment of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Fameye must respect Ogidi Brown as his first boss- Frank Nero

Ghanaian musician and movie actor, Frank Nero has asked musician Fameye to respect his former label boss, Ogidi Brown no matter what caused their break.



According to him, Ogidi Brown will always remain the man who discovered and made Fameye who he is now.



Speaking in an interview on the ‘Showbiz Xtra’ show on Happy 98.9 FM, Frank Nero said, “No matter where Fameye is and will be, he must know that Ogidi Brown will always be his first boss”.



He noted that Fameye should try and patch up things with his former label boss and give him all the respect due him no matter what has happened between them.



Fameye who was signed to the OGB record label broke away from his label after a misunderstanding between him and his boss, Ogidi Brown.



According to Ogidi Brown, Fameye became arrogant after his first hit ‘Nothing I Get’, blocked him and took his management's booking contact off his Instagram handle.



Fameye reacting to this allegation also stated that his management tried to sabotage his work, hence, his decision to terminate his dealings with them.



After leaving OGB Music label, Fameye has suffered lawsuits as his label is suing him for illegally terminating his contract with the label.