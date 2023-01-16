Fameye gifts Yaa Jackson’s son dollar notes

Entertainment of Monday, 16 January 2023

Two weeks after it was revealed that Yaa Jackson had given birth, Ghanaian artiste, Fameye has visited her and presented her baby with an undisclosed amount of money she claims was in dollars.



In an Instagram post, Fameye was seen wearing a blue t-shirt while cradling the little baby in his arms and soothing him to sleep.



“And yes my brother came to see @jj_yaw5 today and dashed him dollars…thank you super @fameye_music,” the former child actor said on January 16, 2023.



Yaa Jackson covered the baby's face with a flower emoji like she has done every time since she announced that she was a new mother.



On January 6, 2023, the Kumawood actress gave birth to a baby, which she happily announced on Instagram.



She stated that her baby's name, JJ Nana Yaw, was chosen in honour of her husband, to whom she has been committed for more than five years.



The birth of their child came after their marriage on December 26, 2022, which had just relatives and a few friends in attendance and made waves on social media.





