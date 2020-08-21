Music of Friday, 21 August 2020

Fameye explores new genres on 'Greater Than' album

Fameye

Rising Ghanaian musician Fameye believes his upcoming "Greater Than" album will make a massive impact considering how he explores different genres which people don't often associate him with.



The "Long Life" hitmaker is set to release his debut album in the coming days which features the likes of Manifest, Bisa Kdei, Pappy Kojo, Kidi, among others.



In an interview with the GNA Entertainment, Fameye believed he could reach the set milestone for the upcoming album and possibly exceed the target.



"I believe my first album would break barriers because I left my comfort zone with regards to my style of music which often normally talks about the hustles in life.



"But this album is a combination of Highlife, Afro-beats, and Dancehall with a splendid production so I hope it would make the desired impact.



"The album has been very well planned and I want to go international and it would be a plus if it wins a Grammy or any international award in the future," he said.



When asked about the reason behind the title of his upcoming, Fameye said, "Often when I do sing, I do use the term "More than," so the upcoming album will be greater than the "More than" I have been known for."



"So with my son on the art cover it means both of us are great," he added.



The 10-track album has song like "Asem", "My Love", "Unbreakable", "Dey For You", "Bibii", "Streets", "Agoro", "247", "Choices" and "Fly Away" with astute producers including Liquidbeatz, DJ Breezy, Chesenbeat, Beat Master, Peewezel, Senyocue, Tubhanimusik, Johnny Blaze & Stadec involved in the production.



The album listening party is set for Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020.

