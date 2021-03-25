Fameye, KK Fosu, Mr Drew, others for ‘Let’s Worship’ concert

Music of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The much-anticipated gospel musical concert dubbed ‘Let’s Worship’, which will witness performances from artistes such as Fameye, KK Fosu, Krymi, Yaw Berk, Mr. Drew, among others, will take place this Sunday, March 28, at God’s Solution Centre (GSC), located at the Abbeam City, Kasoa Obom road.



‘Let’s Worship’ is an annual song ministration and worship concert which brings together Christians and music lovers on one platform to celebrate Christ through praise and worship.



It also serves as a gospel musical platform for ministers of the gospel to reach out to God’s children through live musical performances.



Being organized by Rev. Abbeam Amponsah Danso Ministry, the worship concert which forms part of activities lined up to promote the work of God is also designed to bring Ghanaian artistes and Christians on one platform to worship and praise the Almighty God.



The organisers said the purpose of the event is to win souls for Christ and to extend the love of God to humanity.



They are confident that all the artistes billed to rock the event will thrill patrons with great performances.



Last year’s edition saw a gathering of believers of the gospel from all walks of life as well as a variety of artistes who out of the fullness of their hearts, worshipped and praised the Almighty God in truth and in spirit.



A number of personalities, including ministers of God, and gospel music lovers are expected to attend the event.



Rev. Abbeam Amponsah Danso, the host of the event, is well noted as a great worshipper and a singer with the agenda of leading the end-time revival worship geared in turning the secular youth to Christ.



As part of his agenda to win more souls for Christ, Rev. Abbeam Danso engages secular artistes with huge followings to have a live deep worship ministration to convince the youth to embrace Christ as their Lord and personal saviour.



He recently engaged secular artistes such as Kidi, Wendy Shay, Eno Barony, Kuami Eugene, Qwaachi, among others.



BEATWAVES gathered that the artistes billed to perform at the event are expected to thrill gospel music lovers and Christians during the event with their various hit songs.