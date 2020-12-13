Music of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Failed election prophecy: Nicholas Omane Acheampong pushed to a tight corner

Gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong struggled to give a definite answer to whether or not the founder and General Overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Emmanuel Badu Kobi is a fake prophet but was quick to label Prophet Nigel Gaisie of Prophetic Hill Chapel as such although prophecies by both church leaders that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) would win the 2020 presidential elections had failed.



Nicholas Omane Acheampong who was once the spiritual son of Prophet Badu Kobi had in an interview with TV3 argued that most of these prophecies were not from God and admonished the public to be vigilant.



In that interview, the musician mentioned that he had worked with many prophets but detached because he noticed they were fetish who had only disguised themselves as prophets of God.



“All that they were saying, most of them, they don’t know anything concerning prophecies," he unequivocally said. "I have worked with most of them. Most people you see as men of God, they are not pastors. Stop following the so-called men of God. Majority of them are fetish."



On Peace FM's Entertainment Review, Saturday, Nicholas Omane Acheampong threw more light on his claim and challenged the pastors to refrain from prophesying in favour of their political parties.



He argued it would be prudent for the "so-called men of God" to remove their cassocks and consider being full-time politicians.



"If you want to do politics, get a party card, and become a member of a political party... The fact that one can see or hear does not mean he is from God. Fetish priests also see what is happening in the spiritual realm," he said.



The musician, however, shied away from answering whether the failed prophecies from the aforementioned pastors is an indication they are fake.



He argued that the journalist from TV3 had wanted to pin him to rebuke his former spiritual father Badu Kobi but "the Bible says honour your mother and father. So you don't expect me to chide my father on live TV if he is wrong."



"I won't single out any pastor. I'm talking about the fake prophecy," he stressed but the host of the show Kwasi Aboagye would not let him go as he pushed further.



"If you prophesy that Nana Addo will lose and he wins, is the prophecy fake or not?" the musician retorted. "I'm not ready to single out Prophet Kobi. Whoever you are, if your prophecy fails, your prophecy is fake. Nigel Gaiseh after the prophecy was all over on the Election Day urging the NDC members to go and protect their ballot."



His remark again triggered a follow-up question.



"So Nigel Gaiseh is fake?" the host asked.



The musician on this occasion hurriedly replied: "The way Nigel Gaiseh conducts himself, he is not from God. Don't go further, he is not from God."



The 2020 elections pitted two of three of the country’s widely-known prophets in the country against the other as they offered different prophecies on the outcome of the election.



Standing on one side of the ring is Reverend Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Chapel with Prophet Badu Kobi and Nigel Gaisie at the other corner.



Owusu Bempah, a known sympathizer of the NPP on countless number of occasions predicted victory for Nana Akufo-Addo.



Badu Kobi and Nigel Gaisie were on the side of the opposition leader, John Dramani Mahama. They both claimed to have received revelations from God that Mahama was going to return to the Jubilee House and run the affairs of the country for another four years.



Fortunately for Owusu Bempah and unfortunately for Gaisie and Badu Kobi, the returning officer of the Presidential election in Ghana, Jean Mensa announced the result of the December 7 polls with Nana Akufo-Addo winning the race.



