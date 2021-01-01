Entertainment of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Fadda Dickson shares glam photos to celebrate his birthday

Managing Director of the Despite Media Group, Dr. Fadda Dickson Narh

Like every other year, the 1st of January is more or less Fadda Dickson Narh day.



It is a day the managing director of the Despite Media Group celebrates his birthday and as typical of the day, he takes over social media by storm.



This year has not been any different because already he has taken over the pages of a lot of the top celebrities in the country.



On his personal page too, Fadda Dickson has shared some glam all-white photos to thank God for the gift of life and a new year.



He captioned the lovely photos:



“A New Day. A New Year. A New Chapter. Thankful to God for His Mercies

#2021”





On the pages of top personalities like Abeiku Santana, Dave Hammer, and many others, he has been given a great feature.