Fada Dickson to spend 1 day at Nsawam prisons because of Afia Schwarzenegger - Nana Tornado alleges

Entertainment of Friday, 2 December 2022

Fadda Dickson, Nana Ama Agyeman, aka Nana Ama McBrown, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, alias Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame Asare Obeng, alias Kwame A Plus, and Emmanuel Barnes, alias Mr. Logic and UTV, have been cited for contempt of court.



The parties were dragged to court by Chairman Wontumi after discussing the merits of a defamation suit which was pending in court.



The High Court in its ruling on Thursday, December 1, 2022, convicted and fined all of them to pay GH¢60,000 each; in default, they are to spend two months in jail.



Reacting to this in a video broadcast on his social media pages, Nana Tornado claimed that an honourable man like Fada Dickson shouldn’t be spending a night at the Nsawam prison, but for his association with Afia Schwarzenegger, he is paying the price.



“Fada Dickson is going to Nsawam, Fada Dickson is going to Nsamwam, oh Fada Dickson, all because of Asibolanga. Fada, a very respected man like you, an older man like you. If it was about money, you would have paid it. Money ain't sh*t.



“We know the thing you can do because as you are, there are so many things you are capable of doing that you are still doing and not finished doing.



“Fada ¢60,000 is an amount you would have finished paying but you are going to Nsawam for one day because of Afia Schwarzenegger. Logic and Afia Schwarzenegger have eloped. Run away. You can run but you can’t hide,” he said on December 1, 2022.



According to Tornado, he was the happiest man on earth the Tema High Court on December 1, 2022, reportedly issued a bench warrant against Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa (Afia Schwarzenegger) and Emmanuel Barnes (Mr Logic) for contempt along with four others for contempt.



Meanwhile, attempts to reach the lawyers of the five personalities have proved futile.





