FLASHBACK: The moment Afronitaaa wept on TV upon meeting her idol McBrown

An old video of Dance With A Purpose (DWP) Academy member, Afronitaaa, weeping on TV when she met her idol, Nana Ama McBrown has resurfaced online.



Afronitaaa’s mother during the interview disclosed that her daughter has been an admirer of Nana Ama McBrown at a young age and expressed a desire to meet her in person one day when the opportunity arrives.



McBrown who was touched by the words showered praises on Afronitaaa for her dancing exploits and acknowledged that she is a beautiful girl who should utilize her talent wisely.



During an interview on Onua TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Afronitaaa began to weep in the course of the conversation which made McBrown feel emotional.



This is how the conversation ensued between McBrown and Afronitaaa.



McBrown: I am happy you did that but right now I am not working with them anymore so if you are looking for me come directly,



Afronitaaa: Okay, I have heard you



McBrown: Oh you are crying, take this tissue to wipe your tears, now I work with Belpack. Don’t cry, I understand the happiness has turned into tears. But let me ask, why are you crying?



Afronitaa: It is an answered prayer [for her to meet McBrown]



Afronitaaa: When I saw you on social media, I zoomed in on your picture and realized that you are very beautiful and good at dancing too. Take good care of yourself and make your mother proud. You will go far with the dancing so take it seriously.







