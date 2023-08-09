You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 08 09Article 1821353

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FLASHBACK: Sarkodie's historic concert at the Apollo Theatre, US

Saturday, August 8, 2015, saw the Apollo Theatre in New York, U.S.A. come alive for Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, during his 'History in the Making' concert.

This was the first major international show organized by a Ghanaian rapper and a plethora of influential artistes from Ghana and Nigeria including Shatta Wale, Efya, Bisa Kdei, and Banky W graced the event.

The 1500-seater capacity center was sold out hours before the event.

The event was tagged 'Historic' by Sarkodie and he also received cheers from countless industry players.

