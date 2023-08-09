FLASHBACK: Sarkodie's historic concert at the Apollo Theatre, US

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Saturday, August 8, 2015, saw the Apollo Theatre in New York, U.S.A. come alive for Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, during his 'History in the Making' concert.



This was the first major international show organized by a Ghanaian rapper and a plethora of influential artistes from Ghana and Nigeria including Shatta Wale, Efya, Bisa Kdei, and Banky W graced the event.



The 1500-seater capacity center was sold out hours before the event.



The event was tagged 'Historic' by Sarkodie and he also received cheers from countless industry players.



Here is a look at some throwback posts about the event to take you down memory lane.





Sarkodie carried the whole of Africa’s hottest artistes back then to the Apollo Theater 8 years ago.



History in the Making! @tmentzz ???????? pic.twitter.com/dYqH8OomBg — SarkNatives Ghana (@SarkNativesGH) August 8, 2023

https://youtu.be/garAEj1J6dcID/EB