FLASHBACK: Abraham Attah leads scores for Free SHS campaign walk

Movie star, Abraham Attah led a team of many to create awareness on Free SHS

Exactly two years ago on August 19 2020, award winning movie star and Free SHS Ambassador, Abraham Attah, led a team of hundreds for a walk to create awareness and assure Ghanaians of government’s promise to assist students financially through the Free SHS system.



Participants of the event thronged the streets of Accra starting from the Accra Mall to the Aviation Social Centre.



Also, flyers among other things containing information about the policy were distributed as they moved along the streets.



Speaking on the side-lines of the walk, Mr Attah highlighted the importance of Free SHS policy adding that people in deprived areas who have no or very little support should take advantage of the opportunity to improve their lives.



“Today’s walk is to create more awareness about the Free SHS, to walk on the streets for people to know that the Free SHS is going to come on”. He stated.



Abraham Attah was selected as the ambassador by government to spearhead the campaign on sensitizing the public about the ‘Free Senior High School’ project and also to be a role model to his peers and encourage young people to buy into the idea of the project.



Watch the video below published on August 19 2017





