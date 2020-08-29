Entertainment of Saturday, 29 August 2020

FLASHBACK: 2019 VGMAs - Stonebwoy pulls gun on stage to fight Shatta Wale

play videoStonebwoy pulled a gun after Shatta Wale stormed the stage with his millitants

2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was climaxed with lots of controversies which even led to an ongoing court case.



The confusion started when Stonebwoy was crowned the 2019 Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year Award. Shatta Wale and his militants rushed onto the stage when Stonebwoy was about to receive his award.



Afraid of what could happen, Stonebwoy quickly pulled out a gun.



The security officials at the Dome sprayed patrons of the award with pepper spray and the guests at the VIP stand were quickly rushed out.



The show was temporarily put on hold amidst the pandemonium in the Dome resulting in several patrons leaving the auditorium with the onset of the chaos.



It is important to note that Stonebwoy has consistently won the Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year for 5 years in a row.



Meanwhile, Day Two of the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards takes place tonight at 8pm at the Accra International Conference Centre.



Watch the video of what happened last year below:





