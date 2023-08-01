Explore non-monetary sponsorships for events and content - Uncle Ebo Whyte advises creatives

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Ghanaian playwright, Uncle Ebo Whyte, has offered valuable advice to individuals in the creative sector, encouraging them to think beyond monetary sponsorships for their content and events.



As the Chief Executive Officer of Roverman Productions, Whyte believes there are various forms of sponsorship that creative brands should explore to support their initiatives.



In a myjoyonline.com report, Uncle Ebo Whyte emphasized the need for event organizers and content creators to broaden their perspectives when seeking sponsorships.



He urged them not to solely focus on financial assistance but to consider other valuable offerings that brands and companies can provide.



He stated, "Don’t always ask for money. Unfortunately, too many event organizers are always asking for money. There are brands and companies that will want to support your event but may not have money but they may have products. They may have services."



Using the example of a hotel, he highlighted that although they might not be in a position to offer monetary contributions, they could provide valuable resources such as event space, refreshments, or room accommodations.



These alternative sponsorships can significantly contribute to the success of an event without direct monetary investment.



The Showbiz Roundtable event, themed 'Securing Sponsorship for Events and Creative Content,' brought together creative arts professionals to engage in thought leadership discussions.



The keynote address by Uncle Ebo Whyte provided attendees with practical insights on diversifying sponsorship opportunities.



The guest speaker for the third edition of the Showbiz Roundtable was the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey. The event, moderated by the host of 'Showbiz A-Z,' Kwame Dadzie, and Joy News' Noella Kharyne Yalley as MC, served as an important platform for discussing sponsorship strategies within the creative industry.



