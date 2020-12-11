Music of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Ewuraba Eesi releases new Christmas and New Year jam titled 'Afehyiapa'

Ghanaian gospel singer, Ewuraba Eesi

Multiple award-winning gospel singer Ewuraba Eesi has released another hit song titled 'Afehyiapa' which literally means 'Good Year' featuring sensational singer Quesi Ghana.



This comes after winning the hearts of Ghanaians with his hit song titled 'Gyinapintsin'.



The song produced by renowned Takoradi based music producer Jake will keep your groove on as we enter the yuletide season.



It is a great masterpiece to uplift the mood of listeners during the festive season.



The song has already been chosen by lovers of music as the official Christmas and new year song because it has been perfectly delivered.



Meanwhile, the official music video for Afehyiapa is expected to be released on December 18.





