Ewes should be proud of ‘juju’ tag, it makes them powerful - Mr. Logic

Entertainment of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mr. Logic has entreated Ewes not to shy away from the ‘voodoo’ tag they have been associated with.



Over the years, there have been long-held stereotypes about Ewes and their dominance over the ‘voodoo culture’.



The Volta region ethnic tribe has always been feared, disliked, or negatively stereotyped, for their love for idolatry but Mr. Logic said they should rather be proud of it.



In a discussion on United Showbiz, Mr. Logic shared his sentiments,



“Ewes shouldn’t be shy to admit that they possess charm. What is wrong with that? It is what makes them powerful. They have to be proud to be a Voltarian. What will make me marry a Voltarian is the fact that she might have juju. I’ll be proud of it because they’ll say she is powerful. You should be proud of yourselves because you come from a powerful traditional background. We are flesh and blood and what happens in flesh and blood doesn’t even move Jesus.



Touching on Perez Chapel founder, Bishop Charles Agyinasare’s act of rejoicing and calling bluff the powers of the Nogokpo shrine after surviving their ultimatum, Mr. Logic said he wouldn’t have escaped judgment if a more cruel case had been brought before them.



“Such deities usually conduct research when you bring issues before him. They don’t just go ahead and issue judgment. He hasn’t wronged the diety that’s why he has been set free. He should attempt doing wrong. For instance, he should try and sleep with someone’s wife and see,” he established.





EB/FNOQ