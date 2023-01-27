Everybody must visit the mortuary once a month to learn humility – Morris Babyface

Entertainment of Friday, 27 January 2023

Ghanaian music producer, singer and songwriter, Morris Babyface born Marx Morris Twumasi has made a very fascinating suggestion.



According to the 43-year-old multiple award-winning sound engineers, everybody must endeavour to visit the mortuary at least once or twice a month to learn humility.



Morris Babyface in a social media post strongly believes that those who feel better than others must learn to love and respect one another because we are nothing but dust.



“I suggest everybody visits the mortuary once or twice a month and I bet that can tranquillize or humble those of us who feel better than others.



“And teach us how to love and respect one another….The end of man will teach you only one thing! We are nothing but dust “Lord have mercy on us..”, he wrote as seen by MyNewsGh.com’s Amansan Krakye.



Morris is known to have recorded the most prominent artists in Ghana with the likes of Kontihene, Okomfoo Kwade3, Esther Smith, Obrafour, and Lord Kenya among others.