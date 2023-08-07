Every mature person needs negatives and positives in order to be complete – Nacee

Entertainment of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

‘Aseda’ hitmaker, Nana Kweku Osei popularly known as Nacee has said he does not have any regrets in his music career.



According to the gospel musician, he used to have a lot of regrets when he started his music career but he no more sees it as such.



In an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast with Amansan Krakye, Nacee said everyone needs both negatives and positives in order to be complete.



He posited “In the beginning, I used to say that I have some regrets but later I sat down and realized that to become a mature person both negative and positive you need.



“You need both so in your life whatever happened which left you with a bitter feeling is all part of your story in order to be complete,” he said as MyNewsGh.com sighted.



“So we should not have any regrets because if you’re alive today it means that thing didn’t come to kill you but made you stronger so I don’t have any regrets in my life,” Nacee said on the show.