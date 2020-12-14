Entertainment of Monday, 14 December 2020

Every Rapperholic my BP goes up; I get sick – Sarkodie reveals

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has revealed that every year for the past eight years that he has been performing on the stage of Rapperholic, he's been sick.



The rapper during the launch of the Rapperholic 2020 launch said his BP goes up every year when he begins planning the event with his team and also because of the pandemic, he wanted to postpone this year’s event.



He said as soon as he was told Rapperholic would be organised, he fell sick but has treated himself early and so is in good shape to give his fans the best they have seen.



"I said I wasn’t going to do Rapperholic this year for two things, the pandemic obviously…my BP goes up every Rapperholic and the secret is every Rapperholic on stage I am sick, every year, literary so for eight years I am always sick when I am on that platform…so this year, when they said we were doing Rapperholic, I started getting headaches but I have treated myself early...so I am fine…" he said at the launch.



The coronavirus pandemic took the world by surprise, bringing to a halt all major concerts and outdoor programs that had been lined up, but obviously, Rapperholic will still happen with or without the pandemic.



Rapper Sarkodie and his team officially launched Rapperholic 2020 concert which he stages every December to give his fans a treat during a night of non-stop fun and music on Saturday 12 December at the SkyBar, Villagio



Present at the launch was TV star Nana Aba Anamoah, DJ Mensah, Kofi Amoabeng and a host of other top-notch industry players.





