Event organizers are taxed in Ghana without any consideration - Diana Hamilton

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton has expressed her dissatisfaction with the taxation system for events organised in Ghana.



Speaking on the United Showbiz on Saturday, February 10, 2024, Hamilton said that she had the privilege of hosting events in both the UK and Ghana, and she noticed a huge difference in how the two countries tax event organizers.



“I have the privilege of hosting events in the UK and Ghana. If I hold an event in the UK, all the monies accrued will go into my account. I make all my withdrawals, and at the end of the year, I get taxed on my profits. And if I make a loss, I do not get taxed.



“But in Ghana, when I am hosting an event, the GRA officials won't check anything; all they do is stand at the entrance and count the number of people entering the hall and they tax you. With or without complimentary tickets, as long as anyone enters the hall, they will count everyone and tax you on that without taking into consideration the venue, cost of production, and all that,” she said.



Diana Hamilton said that she hoped that the authorities would look into this issue and find a solution that would be beneficial for both the event organizers and the government.



“I’ve had the privilege of doing both, and I hope we look into this and a solution will be found,” she said.



She said that she loves hosting events in Ghana and she wants to continue doing so, but she also wants to be treated fairly.



Watch the video below







ID/ ADG



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.