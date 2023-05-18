'Even Ghana's president has been nicknamed after me' - King Promise not bothered about lookalikes

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 May 2023

In the past few months, award-winning musician, King Promise has witnessed some die-hard fans portray themselves as his look-alike on social media.



These individuals who have a resemblance with the singer have been tagged as a menace by a section of the public, however, King Promise has disclosed that he is not bothered by their activities.



Whereas some musicians have issued warnings against fans parading themselves as their lookalike, King Promise believes that he can not control how his fans demonstrate their love towards him considering his influence in the country.



"Even Ghana's president is called King Promise, what do I do about that? I mean, I am in a position where I influence a generation with my music and what I do. If people feel like am their role model and idol. They appreciate the music I make and how I carry myself, I am not mad at that," he disclosed in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM.



He noted that if they cross the boundaries, he will be forced to act on that but until then, they can continue being die-hard fans.



King Promise hammered that he was the original adding that no one can take his place.



"Let them do their thing, it is not like they are crossing some line or boundaries that are crazy. I am cool, I am doing my thing. Everybody knows who the original is. I couldn't be bothered about this. I feel like they are fans who are showing love in a different way...there is really nothing I can do about it," he noted.





