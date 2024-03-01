Even Daniel in the Bible did politics - Diana Asamoah replies critics

Entertainment of Friday, 1 March 2024

Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has responded to persons who are criticising her for involving herself in politics as an evangelist.



According to her, politics is not as bad as people perceive it to be, adding that it started in heaven when satan challenged the supremacy of God, which led to his dismissal to the earth.



She stated that she does not employ the usage of insults when commenting in public about political issues as some people do; hence, she sees nothing wrong with her indulgence in politics.



Speaking in an interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on Kofi TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, Diana Asamoah argued that even Daniel in the Bible was into politics.



“I’m into international politics, so I don’t hurl insults at others. Those who insult others are into local politics, and that’s not a civilised way. The NPP and NDC politics are far better compared to the church. Politics is when there is competition. It started from heaven when God sent satan to the earth when he tried to challenge his throne. I was not there, but it’s in the Bible.



“When we look at someone like Daniel in the Bible, he was doing politics but never made derogatory remarks against Nebuchadnezzar. There are some people if they had the opportunity I have, they would have done worse,” she said.



Diana Asamoah is known for being loud when it comes to issues about politics and other personalities in the country.



She is known to be affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), and has been defending President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on several occasions concerning the state of the Ghanaian economy.



Some personalities in the entertainment industry have cautioned her to be wary of her involvement in politics; however, she has turned deaf ears to such calls.



