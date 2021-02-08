Entertainment of Monday, 8 February 2021

Evangelist 'Papa Shee' will not make it to Heaven – Prophet Kumchacha fumes

Prophet Kumchaha is the founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries

Nicholas Osei popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has established that his colleague pastor and evangelist Papa Shee will not make it to Heaven.



On Kingdom FM’s Afro Joint with Fiifi Pratt, he said, the manner in which the evangelist disrespects some senior pastors in the country is disheartening and that is not how God works.



According to him, he has a piece of video evidence in which Papa Shee was attacking some powerful men of God including Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, Pastor Otabil, Archbishop Duncan Williams, Agyinasare, Bishop Obinim, and Rev. Obofuor.



“Papa Shee claims the above-mentioned names are all working for the devil and not God but they started their ministry before him. He will not make it to Heaven due to his bad attitude towards the work of God. He will be surprised to see Rev. Obofuor and Obinim in Heaven while he goes to hell,” he stated.