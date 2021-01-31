Entertainment of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: Met TV

Eric Jeshrun graduates with Master of Arts in Ministry

Gospel musician, Eric Jeshrun

Ghanaian gospel musician, Eric Jeshrun has graduated with a Master of Arts in Ministry Programme from the Trinity Theological Seminary in Accra.



According to the singer, the move was aimed at increasing his depth of knowledge about the Bible.



"I did it because I felt I need more knowledge into the bible," he said.



The "Yahweh" hitmaker believes that this would aid his music and preaching ministry to touch more lives.



Interestingly, Jeshrun in the middle of the programme released his Healing Stream album last year.



As part of his music ministry is the Jeshrun Okyere Global Outreach (JOGO), which has been running for more than a decade.



JOGO over the years has helped a lot of youth battling addiction and also touched the lives of many downtrodden in the country.