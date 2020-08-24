Music of Monday, 24 August 2020

Epixode 'attacks' Jupitar in new song titled ‘Fall Out’

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Epixode has hit back at his colleague, Jupitar.



Some few days ago, Jupitar threw subliminal shots at his colleague dancehall musicians in his new song titled ‘Fall-Out’.



Replying to Jupitar with ‘Fall Out’, Epixode referred to him as ‘Jon Pitar’. He urged Jupitar to reply to his new song after he threw punches at him.



It appears the new dancehall lyrical battle has been activated now.



The song was produced by Dream Jay while the video was shot and directed Nii Josiah and DerrickSketched.



