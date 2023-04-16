Ephraim praises Africa women in new single

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 April 2023

Source: Bello Appiah, Contributor

Ghanaian songwriter and a legendary producer popularly known as Ephraim has released a beautiful and laudable afrobeat masterpiece to thrill his fans and our beautiful African ladies.



"The song is written to appreciate the inner beauty of our African women and to show our commitment to them", Ephraim said.



The song which features his current management in the UK (SONS OF DESTINY RECORDS) is titled 'Diamond Ring'. Diamond ring is already making waves in the UK.



Diamond Ring, he said is written to celebrate our women on weddings, birthdays and special proposals to make them feel loved and appreciated.



The Ghanaian UK based artist has promised to take the song to another level and is ready to share performances on any special occasions to appreciate our beautiful African women.