Enough of the jubilation! You will lose 2024 elections no matter what - Opambour punches Dr. Bawumia

When elections are drawing close, men of God especially prophets in the nation are fond of predicting the outcome based on what has been disclosed to them in the spiritual realm.



After Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia triumphed in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries to become the flagbearer, there have been endless conversations about his chances of winning the 2024 general elections.



The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour has stated that Dr. Bawumia’s jubilation over his victory in the NPP primaries should be measured.



According to him, Dr. Bawumia being elected as the flagbearer of the NPP will not be enough to aid the party in avoiding defeat in the 2024 general elections.



He reiterated that former President, John Dramani Mahama stands a better chance of winning the 2024 elections as God has unveiled to him.



In a video shared on social media while preaching to his congregants, he said: “He [Dr. Bawumia] has visited me before. His wife came then later he followed. I love him so much because of his humility when they approached me, but he should be told that he will not win the 2024 elections.



"I am not saying this because of a position I want from the NDC government. Mahama should know that he will become president by hook or crook. What God has disclosed will never change.”



He further asserted that even if all pastors in Ghana pray against his prophecy, NPP will still lose the 2024 general elections.



“I don’t care if Dr. Bawumia has won but his jubilation should be about the NPP primaries because, with the 2024 elections, he won’t jubilate like this. It ends with his victory in the Primaries. Even if all pastors pray against this, it will never be overturned,” Opambour reaffirmed.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious in the NPP Primaries and was formally announced as flagbearer of the party ahead of the 2024 polls.



The announcement of Dr. Bawumia's victory was made by the Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe.



According to the official results, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, which accounted for 35.52% of the total valid votes.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto garnered 1,459 votes, while the fourth contender got 781 votes.



