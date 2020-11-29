Music of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Ennwai speaks on life as a solo artist with Sammy Flex

A former member of Ghanaian music duo Double, Gideon Adu Gyamfi otherwise known as Ennwai has disclosed how life is faring with him after going solo.



He was speaking on Showbiz Agenda on Zylofon FM with Sammy Flex on November 26, the musician narrated he’s doing well by the grace of God and also music is also in session.



He continued that he currently feels like a new artist since he is promoting a new brand.



He further stated that although he is yet to taste a mega hit as he was doing with Paa Kwesi (Double), he is not pressured by the turn of events. He said staying solo makes him feel like a new artist and he is not backing out until his dreams comes alive.



“I don't feel pressured to make hit like I was doing with my former group but I feel is all about time and that is why am still pushing. To bounce back you must fall hard” He stated.



When quizzed by Sammy Flex to explain the cause of the dissolution, the Afro Fusion singer refused to comment on the matter, maintaining it as a secret between himself and His former group partner.



“I have no beef with him, we are still cool as the brothers we were, just that we are no longer doing music together. We still take royalties from our songs and share it. As to whether we may return as a group is only God and time that can tell” Ennwai said.



Sammy Flex again quizzed him about speculations surrounding their split. He said “Paa Kwesi feels comfortable with the High Life genre and he Ennwai also has much interest in Ragga”, however that led to the end of their journey as a team but Ennwai debunked those claims.



Regarding new music he also stated that he is eyeing artist like Kelvyn Boy, King Promise just to name a few.



However, the Tunaabu crooner said he is not yet signed to any record label at the moment. Every effort so far has been between him and his management ever since he left the group.



The prolific singer who was on the show to discuss preparations towards a virtual concert hosted by Sammy Flex TV live at the Ron's Place, Friday 27th of November, 2020 dubbed Happy Hour as he also used the opportunity to wish the country a peaceful elections as we head towards the December polls.

