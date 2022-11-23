Endorsing NDC, NPP not enough reason to shun our movies – Kumawood Actor

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Popular Kumawood actor Prince Acheampong known in the movie industry as Inchankota has appealed to Ghanaians not to crucify celebrities especially actors and actresses who endorse political parties.



Some Kumawood actors and actresses, who openly endorsed political parties in 2016 and 2020, claimed they have been sidelined because some producers are unwilling to use them with the fear that Ghanaians will not watch their movies due to their political affiliation.



Kumawood actors and actresses endorsement of political parties especially the two major political parties has become common in every campaign season.



Speaking in an interview with AMBASSADOR TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Inchankota emphasized “endorsing is not a crime so I will beg Ghanaians to watch our movies even if we endorse their opposing political parties.



“Though some of the actors campaigned for NPP and NDC, they are not enemies because they understand politics”, he disclosed.



“Agya Koo and some actors endorsed NPP while Michael Afrane and others endorsed NDC but when they meet, they eat together, share ideas together because they see themselves are friends and family not political enemies” Inchankota explained.



Inchankota added, “Mr Beautiful has been sidelined in the industry all because he endorsed a certain political party. It is not that Mr Beautiful is not a good actor, producers are afraid to use him in their movies because they are afraid people will not buy that movie”



“Ghanaians need to understand politics because if someone endorsed political party it doesn’t that person should be sidelined even if he/she is talented.



“Any actor who will endorse a certain political party believes the ideology and the campaign promises of that political party so we will understand freedom of each and every one,” he added.