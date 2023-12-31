Empress Lupita and Godpapa The Greatest are mentally unstable - Attorney-General tells court

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Joycelyn Chayah popularly known as Empress Lupita and her husband, ‘Godpapa The Greatest’ have been declared mentally unstable by the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame during a court sitting.



According to a report by Ghanaian journalist, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, during the court sitting, the Attorney-General advised that Empress Lupita and her husband should be referred to the psychiatric hospital for treatment.



The report indicated that the A-G’s advice came after the couples were deemed to be mentally unstable hence it would be prudent for them to be given treatment to aid their recovery.



In a video shared by MariGyata on his Instagram page, Kofi Adoma noted that the decision will aid Empress Lupita and her husband to recuperate from their mental issues.



Below is the report detailed by Kofi Adoma Nwanwani after court proceedings.



“As you can see ‘Godpapa the Greatest’ and Empress Lupita are exiting the court premises. The good news is that the Attorney General [Godfred Dame] has advised that they should be taken to the [Psychiatric] hospital for treatment because they are deemed mentally unsound.



"So as the family and most Ghanaians were looking to an outcome like this, it has indeed come to pass. As it stands both of them would be allocated to two different hospitals,” he said.



When ‘Godpapa The Greatest’ was asked to share some words with the general public after the court sitting, he retorted, “I don’t want to talk but I wish Ghanaians a Merry Christmas. Next year by this time everything will be fine with everyone alive too.”



