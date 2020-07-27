Entertainment of Monday, 27 July 2020

Emmanuel Adebayor jams to Stonebwoy’s ‘Putuu’ song

Togolese footballer, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor

Stonebwoy seems to be getting all the buzz around his ‘Putuu’ song albeit the nonsensical nature of the lyrics. In fact, about 95% of the lyrics in the song are pure gibberish.



Ever since it was dropped, the people are loving it across the length and breadth of the country. It has been an anthem for most occasions. From naming ceremonies to weddings and all other social gatherings have the Putuu song as a mood breaker.



The fans created a challenge around it which went viral and trended on twitter for a number of days. The fever caught up with even industry players who couldn’t hide their love for the song.



The latest to join the ‘Putuu’ craze is Togolese footballer and former Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Real Madrid striker, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor.



In a video sighted on Instagram, the Togolese footballer was singing along with the track whiles having fun. Amazingly, he got all the lyrics right.



Check out the video below:





