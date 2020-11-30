Music of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: Emerging Music Awards, Contributor

Emerging Music Awards 2020: Full list of winners

This year's event was held virtually and was streamed by some social media platforms

The second edition of the 'Emerging Music Awards' was held on Saturday 28th November 2020 where twenty-five top talented emerging musicians in the Ghanaian Music Industry were recognized and celebrated on one platform.



This year's edition was held virtually and was broadcasted live on Angel Tv as well as other social media platforms.



All winners were announced during the virtual broadcast.



The colorful ceremony saw performances from Shatta Berry, Stonegyal, Queen of Bars, Rock Anokye, Calista, Lazzybwoy, Krissy, and Blaq Syrup.



Find the full list of winners below.





Young Artiste of the Year - Calista





Producer of The Year - Ivan Beatz (Aseda by Georgina Osei)





International Act of the Year - Joseph Matthew UK





Song Writer of the Year - Bflames (Yesi Yesiii)





Collaboration of The Year - Bo Me Nkomode (Ssue Ft Pat Thomas)





Music Video Director of the Year - Blessedly Papasky (You by PappiSing)





Female Vocalist of the Year - Rama Anwti (Ne Nionyam)





Male Vocalist of the Year - Abochi (Bestie)





Rapper of the Year - Lokal (Find Your Way)





Gospel Song of the Year - Faithful God (Doreen Okyere)





Gospel Artiste of the Year - Derrick Korankye





Afro Pop Song of the Year - No.1 Xupa



Afro-Pop Artiste of the Year - Lazzybwoy





Reggae Song of the Year - Society Waguan by Blaq Syrup





Reggae Artiste of the Year - Linguakat





Hip Life Song Of The Year - Seniwa by Erazy Ft. Otwo Kurl Songx 4





Hip Life Artiste of the Year - Lb Erazy





High Life Song of the Year - Yesi Yesiii Bflames





High Life Artiste of the Year - Abochi





Dancehall Song of the Year - Style Free (Ikofi)





Dancehall Artiste of the Year - Kophi Mystro





Hip Pop Song of the Year - Am Better by Mununkum Embee





Hip Pop Artiste of the Year - Sherry Boss





Most Popular Song of the Year - Madina by Teflon Flex





Emerging Artiste of the Year - Jayana

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.