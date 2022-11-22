Elsie Duncan Williams’ top 3 performances that turned heads on social media

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is an undeniable fact that she puts up a ‘showstopping’ display anytime she grabs the mic to perform.



Elsie Duncan Williams, the first daughter of Arch Bishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, is a gospel minister and the first lady of Action Chapel Virginia, in the United States, where she resides with her husband, Bishop Dr. Kibby Otoo.



However, asides from ministering in church, the daughter of the renowned pastor has on several occasions put up a thrilling performance on a number of platforms both gospel and secular.



Elsie, although a minister of the gospel, has broken frontiers by performing with a number of bands, orchestras, and even shared stages with some secular artistes at social events.



But in all, her energetic performances and soothing melodies still resound in the minds of patrons even after such events.



With that being said, let's take a look at some top four performances of Elsie Duncan Williams





Elsie Duncan Williams and Shatta Wale’s performance at the Rythymz on the Runway







The gospel minister made headlines with a thrilling performance with Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.



It is an unhidden fact that Arch-Bishop Duncan Williams is Shatta Wale’s spiritual father, hence the Dancehall artiste’s close relationship with the pastor’s daughter who he refers to as ‘Sister’.



Backed by a live band, the two treated audience seated at the 2022 edition of ‘Rythymz on the Runway’ to an exceptional rendition of Shatta’s ‘Bullet’ song.



The audience was charged up when Elsie delivered solid vocals and adopted her own style in a duet with Shatta on stage.





Elsie Duncan Williams performs at Rawlings’ mother’s funeral







In a spirit-filled performance at former president JJ Rawling’s mother’s funeral held on October 25, 2020, Elsie Duncan-Williams sank the audience in a moment of chills and sober reflections when she took to the stage to perform.



Her rendition of Josh Groban’s ‘You lift me up’ swept patrons off their feet and this particular performance became the talk of the town.





Elsie Duncan Williams performed with the Mass choir and Symphony Orchestra at Rawlings’ burial service







Elsie Duncan Williams in a solemn ceremony mounted the stage to perform during the funeral of former president Jerry John Rawlings held on January 27, 2021.



She performed alongside the Mass choir and Symphony Orchestra In the presence of the thousands of patrons gathered at the Independence Square at that time.



In one of Elsie’s performances on that day, the widow, Mrs. Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, and her daughter, Zanetor Rawlings were drawn to tears when she sang her version of Ben E King’s ‘Stand by Me’.



EB/BB