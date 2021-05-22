Ella and Bella turn age two, Funny Face drops beautiful photo to celebrate them

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng aka Funny Face has dropped a beautiful photo to celebrate Ella and Ella on their special day.



The twin daughters of Funny Face are a year older today.



Ella and Bella are two years of age and the comedian couldn’t hide his joy.



In a post seen by Zionfelix.net, Funny Face reiterated how much he loves them.



“GYE NYAME. It was like a dream .. when you little Angels arrived in my life 2 years ago .. I built all my life and world around you .. No wonder I nearly lost my mind when u girls were not with me anymore .. but to JEHOVAH alone be all the glory .. in JEHOVAH’s time HE makes all things beautiful.. Everything I went through.. has shaped me to be da father figure u girls would be proud of in some years to come .. Forever and always you girls will be My #ELLAandBELLA .. “ BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTERS OF A KING for life is for life.. Happy Birthday girls .. May all ur dreams come true in GOD’s name.. have a beautiful birthday princess.. love you” he wrote.



