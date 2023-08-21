Elegance marks Miss Teen Tourism 2023 coronation as Ghana and Sri Lanka win big

Entertainment of Monday, 21 August 2023

Against a backdrop of excitement, heightened anticipation, breathtaking scenery, and a showcase of talents, elegance, and confidence, the climactic finale of the 2023 edition of Miss Teen Tourism unfolded on August 19 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel as young girls from different corners of the world vied for various awards within the pageantry.



With twenty ambassadors participating in the event aimed at promoting tourism, these young participants took turns showcasing their respective national pride, intellect, and aptitudes, among other qualities, in their bid to excel and make their families, nations, and themselves proud.



Having impressed the jury throughout the contest, Sri Lanka’s Neluni Saundarya was crowned Miss Teen Tourism Universe 2023. Ghana’s Petra Ama Adjeiwaa Adjei-Kumi secured the Miss Teen Tourism World 2023 crown.



Pamela Milad Chahine of Lebanon was adjudged Miss Teen Tourism International while Nigeria’s Ibeanusi Dorcas grabbed the Miss Teen Tourism Earth crown.



Alexis Nortey of the UK earned the crown of Miss Teen Tourism Globe, and Ghana’s Raphaelina Naana Asare walked away with the Miss Teen Tourism Ambassador and Best in Interview crowns.



Aside from these ultimate crowns, some of the participants earned other titles as Petra Ama Adjeiwaa Adjei-Kumi walked home with Best National Costume, Best in Evening Gown, and Best in Ghana Day. She was also named 1st runner-up for Best in Talent while Pamela Milad Chahine was 2nd runner-up.



Neluni Saundarya also garnered the titles of Best in Swimsuit, Miss Teen Friendship, and Best in Talent.



Sarah Igbasan, yet another Ghanaian contestant, secured the titles of Miss Teen Popularity and Miss Photogenic. She is also expected to receive the Miss Teen Tourism Personality title for garnering the most number of votes.



The event was graced by several high-profile personalities including Ghana’s Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang; and media personalities Gifty Anti and Akumaa Mama Zimbi.



The jury comprised founder of Miss Teen Tourism, Ovette Ricalde; actress Nadia Buari; musician Becca; founder of Glitz Africa Magazine, Claudia Lumor; Miss Ghana 2020, Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui; Miss Ghana 2022, Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo; Miss Teen Tourism Universe 2022, Savannah Taylor; Miss Teen Tourism World 2022, Calista Meusique Amoateng; fashion designer Kofi Akotuah and Hon. Dr. Chris Dokosi.



Miss Teen Tourism 2023 was emceed by Ato Abassah.



