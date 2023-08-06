Elderly white woman steals show at 'Pat Thomas Highlife Night' with undefined dance moves

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Source: Razznews

The biggest highlife musical concert so far in 2023, 'Pat Thomas Highlife Night' which took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, August 4, did not only feature amazing performances from the artists, but it also saw patrons exhibit some wild dance moves.



The 'Pat Thomas Highlife Night', organized to celebrate the 50-year musical prowess of legendary highlife singer Pat Thomas, was attended by a star-studded lineup of dignitaries, including President Akufo-Addo, former President Kufuor, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and Alan Kyeremanten.



One of the highlights of the event was when the sharp lenses of GhanaWeekend captured an old white woman stealing the show with her energetic and uninhibited dance moves.



The unidentified woman was seen dancing with a man, completely unaware that she was not following the beat of the songs as Pat Thomas performed.



Her lack of technique didn't matter to the crowd, who cheered her on as she danced her heart out. Her unique and infectious moves soon had everyone in the venue up on their feet, dancing along with her.



Some of the artists who performed on the night include Nat Brew, Sherifa Gunu, Mark Anyin Yirenkyi, Okyeame Kwame, Kwabena Kwabena, and Daughters of Glorious Jesus.



Watch the video below:



