Ekklesia Rave: A night of celebration, worship and communion

Entertainment of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: Emmanuel Jewel Peprah Mensah, Contributor

On Saturday, March 30, 2024, the Eden Bar event center in Accra reverberated with the vibrant sounds of the “Ekklesia Rave” gospel show; an event that gathered believers for a night unlike any other.



The concert was once again successfully pulled off by KobbySalm.



Ekklesia Rave is a celebration of Gospel music and fellowship, lighting up the evening with joy, intimacy, and powerful performances. The event brought together both fans and artists to create an unforgettable experience.



One of the highlights of the night was the electrifying performances by none other than KobbySalm. Known for his dynamic stage presence and uplifting lyrics, KobbySalm took the audience on a journey of praise and worship.



What made this experience truly unique was the intimate setting, where fans were invited to perform their favorite KobbySalm songs, adding a personal touch to the event.



Joining KobbySalm on stage were other talented artists, including Achiaa, Scott Evans, and Queendalyn, who ministered with passion and conviction.



Their performances resonated deeply with the audience, stirring hearts and igniting spirits in worship.