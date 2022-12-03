Efya thrills fans at the African Legends Night

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 December 2022

It was an exhilarating evening at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) as melodious songstress Efya treated fans with a soothing performance at the 10th edition of the African Legends Night.



Efya, who happens to be the first Ghanaian to win Female Vocalist Award four consecutive times, did not hold back from thrilling fans with her powerful voice.



Some popular songs she performed to the fans' excitement include ‘African Woman’, ‘One of your own’ and ‘Best in me’.



The African Legends Night is a premier pan-African performance that honours and celebrates living legends of the African music genre.



The Hall of Fame aims to recognize and honour the accomplishments and significant breakthroughs in the careers of music legends who have consistently outshined over a long period.



This year’s edition saw organizers induct Reggae/Dancehall artist Samini, veteran highlife singer and former board chairman for the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Rex Omar and legendary highlife singer Amakye Dede into Music Legends Hall of Fame.



