Efya seeks cover with a man of God after Prophet Nigel Gaisie death prophecy about her

After reacting to the prophecy made by Prophet Nigel Gaisie on his twitter handle which reads, “I will not die”, Ghanaian songstress Jane Awindor, popularly known as Efya has taken cover in prayers with a man of God.



As sighted by sammykaymedia.com, on her instagram live earlier today, the female vocalist was seriously praying with a man of God to avert the death prophecy by Nigel Gaisie.



She was instructed by the Man of God in the course of the prayer to repeat “Fear Not” 10 times from a scripture in the book of Isaiah 54:4.



According to Prophet Nigel Gaisie, God has revealed to him that the singer will die unless she sees a man of God or seer to avert the prophecy.



After this prophecy by the man of God, netizens have criticized him for only prophecying doom.



