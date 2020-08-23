Entertainment of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Efya reveals why she’ll never meddle in politics

play videoEfya in an interview with GhanaWebTV

Ghanaian afro-soul singer and songwriter Efya has vowed never to participate in partisan politics because it could destroy her career.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb, the avid singer said she has no intentions of throwing her weight behind a particular political party or producing a campaign song for a candidate in exchange for money.



“I cannot create a campaign song for any party and I don’t get involved with politics. Sometimes it could end well other times it doesn’t. It could also affect your brand so I don’t really get involved with that,” she stated on GhanaWeb TV’s Talkertainment.



Over the years, Ghana has seen actors and musicians like Daddy Lumba, Diana Asamoah, Lucky Mensah, Cartel BigJ, Mzbel, Mr Beautiful, Lucky Mensah and others, either record campaign songs or use their influence to gather support for some presidential candidates during elections.



Some of these musicians usually come under public backlashes and are even believed to have lost almost majority of their fan base due to their involvement with a particular political party, instead of being neutral to appeal to every fan.



Watch the video below from 13minuites onwards









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.