Efia Odo responds to critics who trolled her for not getting a car on her birthday

The pressure that Ghanaian female celebrities are piling on one another is becoming way too much these days. From the lavish lifestyles they flaunt on social media to organizing expensive birthdays.



Media mogul, Nana Aba Anamoah raised the bar a bit higher when she was reportedly gifted a range rover on her birthday. She was entangled in all manner of controversies surrounding the gift but she later got all resolved and cleared her name of any wrongdoing.



After hers came social media slay queen, Mona Montrage fondly referred to as Hajia 4 Real’s birthday where she was also alleged to have received a car as a birthday gift.



Following the two precedence, Ghanaian social media users were expecting Efia Odo to also get a car on her birthday. But to the surprise of expectants, she only got a tiny ass shaped cake in a red lingerie.



This put her on the trolls table where she was given the bash of her social media life. Efia Odo per her nature was not expected to keep silent in the midst of all the trolls. As expected, she has now found the right time to respond appropriately to those who were trolling her.



According to the socialite, Ghanaians are a bunch of hypocrites. She explained that, those who were trolling her would have said that she was laid by a man to acquire the car. She described such people as a pathetic miserable lot.



She wrote on twitter: “I didn’t get a car for my birthday but if I did y’all would’ve been the same people saying that I had to fuck for it. It’s so sad that y’all worship material things to the core that of someone doesn’t have it you make fun of them. Pathetic miserable people.”



