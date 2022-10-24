Efia Odo bares it all in a wild outfit

Entertainment of Monday, 24 October 2022

It was a night of style and the highlight of uniquely put-together Ghanaian and African designs at this year's Glitz Fashion Week, which was graced by actress and brand influencer, Efia Odo.



Typical of Efia, she turned heads with her wild outfit, displaying her bare breasts again.



Only a transparent boob tape saved her from going topless in her metallic bralette that was worn over a pink high-slit skirt.



Despite the backlash she suffered for putting her breasts on display during the album launch of Kwesi Arthur back in April, the actress stayed true to herself by going all sexy at the just-ended fashion week.



The event had some big names in the industry in attendance.



All cameras were focused on the actress who boldly took her seat in the front row.



She came to have fun and seemed unperturbed about the eyes that glared at her.



She shared her look with her over 820,000 followers on Twitter with a caption that read: "Melt in ya mouth like m&m’s."



Photographer, Accra Paparazzi, captured her complete look when she stepped up to pose for the cameras in her raunchy outfit.



Her fans, once again applauded her for feeling confident in her sexy dresses despite the claim that she promotes nudity.



Lifestyle blogger, Bill Wealth, applauded the actress for blinding eyes in her wild outfit.



"@Efiaodo1 is the saying “NEVER BE CAUGHT UNSEXY”. Always burning," read the caption of his tweet dated October 23.



