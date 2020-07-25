Entertainment of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: Skbeatz Records

Efe Grace reveals why she still serves Dr. Sonnie Badu, Ohemaa Mercy, other artistes

play videoGospel minstrel, Efe Grace

Ghanaian gospel Diva, Efe Grace, in an up-close interview with social media publicist & YouTuber, Skbeatz Records, has finally revealed why she continues to serve under the ministry of Dr. Sonnie Badu, Ohemaa Mercy and other gospel artistes.



Despite her shine in the gospel music fraternity, she is still a back vocalist for the various gospel artistes she works with, including the aforementioned.



Efe Grace, who was also a secular jazz lead singer, shared that even though she is known to be a gospel artiste now in the limelight, she would not let that to halt her services to the people who groomed her to be whom she is now.



“Humility is a level of maturity. If you want to be at the top, you need to stay down there. So whatever level you get, you need to always remember God,” she stated.



She emphasized that before she began her music ministry, she was already serving under various gospel artistes and now that she is in the limelight, or making great strides with her new released songs, that should not be an excuse for her to quit serving.



“I believe serving is all part of the ministry. If you serve man, you serve God. Therefore, I do not see the essence to halt serving these ministers in my life. Therefore, as for me, no matter the level God takes me, I will still serve because that is what I was doing before I got to where I am now,” Efe Grace mentioned.



In the up-close interview with Skbeatz Records, she further shared briefly names of people who have been of support in her music audios and video productions.



She mentioned of the Groove House Studio C.E.O. and producer, Francis Osei, renowned Ghanaian bassist Affreh Junior and one of Ghana’s most sought keyboardist, Achiekeyz.





When asked of the brain behind her music videos, she mentioned “Eflex Studios”.



Gospel minstrel, Efe Grace is now out with another gospel piece ‘Lord have your way’.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.