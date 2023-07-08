Eduwoji breaks silence on disturbing attacks following 'Yenko Nkoaa' hit song

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician Eduwoji, famous for his hit song 'Yenko Nkoaa feat. Stay Jay' released 12 years ago, recently opened up about the distressing incidents that led him to keep a low profile in the music industry for a period of time.



During an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Abrantepa on E-Forum, Eduwoji revealed that he became the target of various attacks following the success of his popular song.



Recounting the first incident, he explained that it took place while he was about to embark on a tour in 19 countries after signing a contract in the United Kingdom.



"My first attack happened when I was signing a contract in the UK for a tour across 19 countries. That was the first time I was attacked," Eduwoji shared.



The artiste further explained that he experienced a spiritual attack, although he clarified that he does not believe in juju or black magic.



He described feeling a sense of unease and a lingering feeling that something was amiss. The next day, he woke up with rashes on his face, accompanied by oozing liquid.



"The following morning, my face looked terrible. I had big rash-like bumps on my face with liquid oozing out," he revealed.



Alarmed by his condition, Eduwoji sought medical attention but received perplexing results. All the hospitals he visited confirmed that there was nothing medically wrong with him, suggesting that the issue extended beyond a mere physical ailment.



"We visited several hospitals, and they all said there was nothing wrong with me. It was more than what met the eye," Eduwoji disclosed.



Despite the distress caused by this incident, the musician chose not to dwell on it, crediting his survival to divine intervention.



"I sometimes avoid discussing these things because I believe God saved me. If it hadn't been for Him, I might not be alive today," he emphasized.



Additionally, Eduwoji shared another shocking encounter he faced, recounting his second attack.



However, he expressed a reluctance to discuss those experiences, specifically mentioning an incident involving the president of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.



ADA/OGB



You can also watch the latest episodes of E-Forum below.







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







