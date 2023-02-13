Edem and Big twins pay courtesy call on Ghana’s Ambassador in USA to discuss Ghana-Mexico Day

Entertainment of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: attractivemustapha.com

Ghanaian celebrated musician, Edem and big twins Africa, over the week paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s Ambassador to America.



The musicians, according to Blogger Attractive Mustapha, visited the embassy purposefully to discuss Ghana-Mexico day which was launched late last year in Ghana.



During the visit, they outlined their aims and plans for having yearly Ghana Mexico Day in Ghana and in Mexico and the Ghanaian Embassy in the USA which also serves Ghanaians in Mexico assured them of maximum support to be able to achieve all their aims.



Alima Mahama, Ghana's Ambassador to the United States of America and Mexico who received the musician, said the government and the Embassy are always keen on supporting all positive initiatives that will raise the flag of Ghana high.



Apart from her, other dignitaries that were in the meeting include Ninette Danquah Ivo - Minister, Economic and Diaspora Affairs, Cynthia Djokoto Minister Counselor, Trade and Investment.



Ghana-Mexico day is set to come off in May both in Ghana and in Mexico.



The Day is a day set aside to celebrate the cultures of both countries in terms of music, dance, the arts, and food is scheduled to take place in Mexico in May 2023, and in Ghana end of 2023.